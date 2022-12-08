 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springville can't hang with Lisbon 65-53

Lisbon grabbed a 65-53 victory at the expense of Springville in Iowa boys basketball action on December 8.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

The Lions opened a meager 25-24 gap over the Orioles at the intermission.

Springville took the lead 38-35 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 30-15 rally, but the Lions were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Springville and Lisbon faced off on February 17, 2022 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Springville faced off against Central Elkader and Lisbon took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 2 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap

