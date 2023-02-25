Fairbank Wapsie Valley had no answers as Troy Mills North Linn compiled a 72-51 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Nashua-Plainfield . For results, click here. Troy Mills North Linn took on Calmar South Winn on Feb. 16 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.

