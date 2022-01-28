 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some kind of impressive: Grundy Center pounds Ackley AGWSR 57-30

  • 0

Grundy Center's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ackley AGWSR 57-30 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, Grundy Center faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Ackley AGWSR took on Jesup on January 22 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.

Grundy Center moved in front of Ackley AGWSR 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 25-20 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Grundy Center's dominance showed as it carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dunkerton boys run away with conference

Dunkerton boys run away with conference

The Dunkerton boys’ basketball team has clinched the Iowa Star Conference in a close game against the No. 2 Janesville Wildcats, but there’s still more work to be done for the Raiders’ varsity team.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News