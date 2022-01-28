Some kind of impressive: Grundy Center pounds Ackley AGWSR 57-30

Grundy Center's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ackley AGWSR 57-30 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Grundy Center faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Ackley AGWSR took on Jesup on January 22 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.
Grundy Center moved in front of Ackley AGWSR 17-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' offense jumped to a 25-20 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Grundy Center's dominance showed as it carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
