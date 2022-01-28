Some kind of impressive: Grundy Center pounds Ackley AGWSR 57-30

Grundy Center's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ackley AGWSR 57-30 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Grundy Center moved in front of Ackley AGWSR 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 25-20 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Grundy Center's dominance showed as it carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.