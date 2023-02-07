Gladbrook-Reinbeck stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to an 84-64 win over Dike-New Hartford in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Dike-New Hartford played in a 67-63 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

