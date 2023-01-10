Some kind of impressive: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura pounds Buffalo Center North Iowa 69-47

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura turned in a thorough domination of Buffalo Center North Iowa 69-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 45-43 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
