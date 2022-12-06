 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Dunkerton pounds Tripoli 96-68

Dunkerton painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tripoli's defense for a 96-68 win in Iowa boys basketball on December 6.

Last season, Dunkerton and Tripoli faced off on January 18, 2022 at Dunkerton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Dunkerton squared off with Clarksville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

