Some kind of impressive: Cascade pounds Anamosa 51-26

Cascade ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Anamosa 51-26 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Anamosa and Cascade squared off with January 13, 2022 at Anamosa High School last season.
In recent action on January 7, Anamosa faced off against Tipton and Cascade took on West Branch on January 6 at Cascade High School.
