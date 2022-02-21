 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon sprints past Center Point CPU 42-32

Solon grabbed a 42-32 victory at the expense of Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.

In recent action on February 17, Solon faced off against Washington and Center Point CPU took on Solon on February 15 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Spartans moved in front of the Stormin' Pointers 13-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped to a 20-8 lead over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

The Spartans' domination showed as they carried a 31-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Solon fended off Center Point CPU's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

