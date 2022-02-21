Solon sprints past Center Point CPU 42-32

Solon grabbed a 42-32 victory at the expense of Center Point CPU in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.

The Spartans moved in front of the Stormin' Pointers 13-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped to a 20-8 lead over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

The Spartans' domination showed as they carried a 31-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Solon fended off Center Point CPU's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.