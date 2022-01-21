Solon slips past Manchester West Delaware 55-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Solon wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-49 over Manchester West Delaware in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
