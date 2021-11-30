 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon rides to cruise control win over South Tama County 69-24

Solon controlled the action to earn a strong 69-24 win against South Tama County at Solon High on November 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Solon darted in front of South Tama County 15-3 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News