Solon rains down on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 77-38

Solon stomped on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 77-38 in Iowa boys basketball on December 13.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon faced off on December 3, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Solon faced off against West Branch and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Grinnell on December 8 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
