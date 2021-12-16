 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon pours it on Iowa City Regina 63-41

Solon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Iowa City Regina with an all-around effort during this 63-41 victory on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Solon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-33 lead over Iowa City Regina.

In recent action on December 11, Solon faced off against Camanche and Iowa City Regina took on Camanche on December 10 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News