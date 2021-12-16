Solon pours it on Iowa City Regina 63-41

Solon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Iowa City Regina with an all-around effort during this 63-41 victory on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Solon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-33 lead over Iowa City Regina.
In recent action on December 11, Solon faced off against Camanche and Iowa City Regina took on Camanche on December 10 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
