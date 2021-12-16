Solon pours it on Iowa City Regina 63-41

Solon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Iowa City Regina with an all-around effort during this 63-41 victory on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Solon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-33 lead over Iowa City Regina.

