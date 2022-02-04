Solon pockets narrow victory over Maquoketa 53-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Solon wore a victory shine after clipping Maquoketa 53-44 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 24 , Solon squared up on West Branch in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.