 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon mows down Manchester West Delaware 72-47

  • 0

Solon recorded a big victory over Manchester West Delaware 72-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Last season, Solon and Manchester West Delaware faced off on January 21, 2022 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on January 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

Trailing by one in the first quarter, the Wahawks made it a tie at halftime before breaking through in the third quarter and never looking back. Despite going into Tuesday’s game with a 3-6 record, head coach Cliff Berinobis said he expected a hard-fought matchup with the Warriors and that they didn’t disappoint, adding that it’s all part of being in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News