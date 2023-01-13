Solon mows down Manchester West Delaware 72-47

Solon recorded a big victory over Manchester West Delaware 72-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Solon and Manchester West Delaware faced off on January 21, 2022 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on January 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For results, click here.
