Solon manhandles South Tama County 69-32

Solon's river of points eventually washed away South Tama County in a 69-32 cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Solon and South Tama County faced off on November 30, 2021 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap.
