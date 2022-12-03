 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon hustles by West Branch 75-61

West Branch was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Solon prevailed 75-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 3.

West Branch showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-16 advantage over Solon as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans' shooting moved in front for a 32-24 lead over the Bears at the half.

Solon darted to a 55-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-19 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time West Branch and Solon played in a 43-32 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

