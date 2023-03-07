Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 68-59 victory against Marion in Iowa boys basketball on March 7.

The start wasn't the problem for Marion, as it began with a 16-13 edge over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 30-24 margin over the Crusaders at intermission.

Marion jumped a meager margin over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Crusaders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Wolves.

