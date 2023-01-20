Sheffield West Fork takes down Mason City Newman Catholic 62-24

Sheffield West Fork showed it had the juice to douse Mason City Newman Catholic in a points barrage during a 62-24 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 14, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Greene North Butler on January 13 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.
