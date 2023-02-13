Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sheffield West Fork prevailed over Fort Dodge St. Edmond 58-45 on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Sheffield West Fork drew first blood by forging a 23-6 margin over Fort Dodge St. Edmond after the first quarter.

The Warhawks' shooting thundered in front for a 36-18 lead over the Gaels at the half.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond rallied in the third quarter by making it 45-30.

The Warhawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Gaels' 15-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

