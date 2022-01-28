Sheffield West Fork pushes over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 56-44

No quarter was granted as Sheffield West Fork blunted Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's plans 56-44 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Dike-New Hartford on January 13 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.