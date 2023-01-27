Sheffield West Fork outclasses Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 52-42

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sheffield West Fork prevailed 52-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 28, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on January 20 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap.
