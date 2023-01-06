Sheffield West Fork handles stress test to best Nashua-Plainfield 54-47

Sheffield West Fork finally found a way to top Nashua-Plainfield 54-47 at Sheffield West Fork High on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Nashua-Plainfield faced off on February 14, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
