Sheffield West Fork finds small margin for win in tilt with Nashua-Plainfield 52-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sheffield West Fork nabbed it to nudge past Nashua-Plainfield 52-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
The Warhawks' offense jumped to a 26-22 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.
Sheffield West Fork withstood Nashua-Plainfield's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on February 7, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Tripoli on February 8 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For more, click here.
