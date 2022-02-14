 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheffield West Fork finds small margin for win in tilt with Nashua-Plainfield 52-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sheffield West Fork nabbed it to nudge past Nashua-Plainfield 52-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.

The Warhawks' offense jumped to a 26-22 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.

Sheffield West Fork withstood Nashua-Plainfield's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on February 7, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Tripoli on February 8 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For more, click here.

