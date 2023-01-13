Sheffield West Fork ends the party for Rockford 68-57

Sheffield West Fork collected a solid win over Rockford in a 68-57 verdict in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
In recent action on January 6, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford took on Osage on January 3 at Osage High School. For a full recap, click here.
