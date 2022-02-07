Sheffield West Fork edges Osage in snug affair 72-67

With little to no wiggle room, Sheffield West Fork nosed past Osage 72-67 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 7.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
Sheffield West Fork registered a 21-19 advantage at halftime over Osage.
Osage came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Sheffield West Fork 57-51.
In recent action on February 1, Osage faced off against Rockford and Sheffield West Fork took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 28 at Saint Ansgar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.