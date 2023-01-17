Sheffield West Fork claims close encounter of the winning kind over Northwood-Kensett 61-55

Sheffield West Fork poked just enough holes in Northwood-Kensett's defense to garner a taut, 61-55 victory at Northwood-Kensett High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Northwood-Kensett faced off on December 7, 2021 at Northwood-Kensett High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Dike-New Hartford on January 12 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
