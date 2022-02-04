Shaken, not stirred, West Union NFV cracks Maynard West Central 75-46

West Union NFV controlled the action to earn a strong 75-46 win against Maynard West Central in Iowa boys basketball on February 4.
West Union NFV jumped in front of Maynard West Central 17-13 to begin the second quarter.
West Union NFV's shooting stomped on to a 38-20 lead over Maynard West Central at the intermission.
The Tigerhawks' determination showed as they carried a 62-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 20, West Union NFV faced off against Oelwein and Maynard West Central took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on January 25 at Maynard West Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
