Shaken, not stirred, Wayland WACO cracks Riverside Highland 59-11

Wayland WACO put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Riverside Highland for a 59-11 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 12, Wayland WACO faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy and Riverside Highland took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 17 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. Click here for a recap.
