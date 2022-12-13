 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Waterloo West cracks Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-34

Waterloo West's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 71-34 cavalcade on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Waterloo West opened with a 21-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Wahawks opened a huge 39-20 gap over the J-Hawks at the half.

Waterloo West roared to a 55-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wahawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-5 final quarter, too.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Waterloo West played in a 66-55 game on February 21, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

