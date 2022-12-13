Shaken, not stirred, Waterloo West cracks Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-34

Waterloo West's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 71-34 cavalcade on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Waterloo West opened with a 21-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson through the first quarter.
The Wahawks opened a huge 39-20 gap over the J-Hawks at the half.
Waterloo West roared to a 55-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wahawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-5 final quarter, too.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Waterloo West played in a 66-55 game on February 21, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
