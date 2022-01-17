Shaken, not stirred, Troy Mills North Linn cracks Alburnett 85-49

Troy Mills North Linn offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Alburnett with an all-around effort during this 85-49 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 17.

The Lynx made the first move by forging a 27-13 margin over the Pirates after the first quarter.

The Lynx kept a 46-32 intermission margin at the Pirates' expense.

Troy Mills North Linn roared in front of Alburnett 67-43 to begin the fourth quarter.

