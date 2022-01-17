Shaken, not stirred, Troy Mills North Linn cracks Alburnett 85-49

Troy Mills North Linn offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Alburnett with an all-around effort during this 85-49 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Alburnett faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Troy Mills North Linn took on Central City on January 11 at Central City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Lynx made the first move by forging a 27-13 margin over the Pirates after the first quarter.
The Lynx kept a 46-32 intermission margin at the Pirates' expense.
Troy Mills North Linn roared in front of Alburnett 67-43 to begin the fourth quarter.
