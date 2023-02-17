Solon recorded a big victory over Washington 81-53 in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 17.

The last time Solon and Washington played in a 48-44 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Solon faced off against Williamsburg . For results, click here. Washington took on Williamsburg on Feb. 6 at Washington High School. Click here for a recap.

