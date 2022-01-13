Shaken, not stirred, Gladbrook-Reinbeck cracks Grundy Center 65-42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 65-42 win over Grundy Center in Iowa boys basketball on January 13.

The first quarter gave the Rebels a 31-24 lead over the Spartans.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck took control in the third quarter with a 47-37 advantage over Grundy Center.

