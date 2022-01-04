Shaken, not stirred, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy cracks Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 84-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handled Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 84-44 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball on January 4.

The Cougars opened with a 25-16 advantage over the J-Hawks through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened a monstrous 51-29 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.

The Cougars thundered in front of the J-Hawks 61-29 going into the fourth quarter.

