Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handled Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 84-44 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball on January 4.
Recently on December 21 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared up on Iowa City in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Cougars opened with a 25-16 advantage over the J-Hawks through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened a monstrous 51-29 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.
The Cougars thundered in front of the J-Hawks 61-29 going into the fourth quarter.
