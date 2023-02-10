Brooklyn B-G-M showed it had the juice to douse Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a points barrage during a 70-25 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian faced off against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge . For results, click here. Brooklyn B-G-M took on Victor H-L-V on January 31 at Victor H-L-V. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.