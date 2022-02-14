Shaken, not stirred, Alburnett cracks Central City 68-29

Alburnett's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Central City during a 68-29 blowout for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.
The Pirates' offense jumped to a 21-18 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
In recent action on February 8, Central City faced off against Springville and Alburnett took on Troy Mills North Linn on February 8 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.