 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaken, not stirred, Alburnett cracks Central City 68-29

  • 0

Alburnett's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Central City during a 68-29 blowout for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.

The Pirates' offense jumped to a 21-18 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

In recent action on February 8, Central City faced off against Springville and Alburnett took on Troy Mills North Linn on February 8 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News