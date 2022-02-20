Seniors, ‘high octane’ energy lead the way for Denver in fourth quarter runaway

Thursday night marked the final time more than half of the players on the Denver boys basketball team would play prep basketball on their home court.

“We have 10 seniors out,” Cyclones head coach Kyle Matthias said. “It is kind of emotional. This was their last home game.”

The New Hampton Chickasaws stood in the way of a victory in their final home stand.

Through the first eight minutes of action, it appeared like New Hampton would spoil the Cyclones’ final home game. The Chickasaws shut down the Cyclones and grabbed a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“They were kind of outplaying us,” Matthias said. “They are physical and fast. They are well coached and they are tough to handle. They really play good defense.”

Matthias said he felt the Cyclones lacked the normal high energy offensive attack he wanted to see from his team.

“For us, I felt tonight, we really did not come out with that high octane energy on offense,” Matthias said. “I would like to have seen us have more movement on offense.”

In the second quarter, Denver continued struggling with the Chickasaws on both ends of the court. However, the offense started to come alive for the Cyclones.

Senior Connor Sheridan and sophomore Eli Ricketts hit two three-pointers early in the quarter to give Denver’s offense life. Riding the momentum of the triples, senior Caylor Hoffer grabbed three rebounds and a steal to allow the Cyclones to grab a 28-25 lead at halftime.

Still, the Chickasaws stayed on the heels of the Cyclones into the third quarter.

With 6:34 left in the third period, a New Hampton timeout gave Matthias the opportunity to address his team and their low energy play.

“Big thing for us was to get out of our own heads,” Matthias said. “Get more of a defensive and rebounding attitude. Those were the big things for us that we kind of want to see them do. If they work harder there, we know the offense will come.”

Ricketts responded to Matthias’ energy and put on a third quarter offensive showcase.

The sophomore guard put up 10 points on 3-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from deep in the third quarter.

Even with Ricketts’ performance and Matthias’ energy, the Cyclones still struggled to pull away from New Hampton.

Holding a narrow 45-41 advantage at the end of the third quarter, Matthias again got after his team. This time, the Cyclones responded with an explosion of offense.

Four seniors led the way as the Cyclones showed Matthias’ ‘high octane’ energy with a 7-3 scoring run to start the final eight minutes of action.

Hoffer starred in the final quarter as the senior scored 11 in the fourth to finish the game with 20 points.

Sheridan scored five points in the fourth quarter to end the contest with 15 points.

Mitchell DeVries grabbed five fourth quarter rebounds and scored four points in the final quarter to give him a final stat line of seven points and 10 rebounds.

Brady Hartman rounded out a quartet of big fourth quarter performances from seniors with five points on 2-for-2 shooting.

The play of each senior culminated in a 32-13 fourth quarter to leave their home court for the final time with a 77-54 win.

The star of the first three quarters, Ricketts finished with 23 points and said he enjoys the opportunity to play with each senior

“I have been watching them for a couple years,” Ricketts said. “Running in open gyms, I can really get the flow playing them. It is great to play with them, it is great.”

Matthias also spoke to the importance of each senior on the Cyclones’ roster.

“I have to credit our seniors,” Matthias said. “Not just the ones on the court, but the ones coming off the bench. There is a lot of energy that comes from our bench. They really ignite Caylor, Mitch, and Connor. It is really good.”

Denver’s seniors get another opportunity to extend their careers against Jesup on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Oelwein High School will host the neutral site contest at 6 p.m.

Denver won the only game between the two teams this season, 74-66. However, both teams enter the game with 17 wins on the season.

“Jesup has been really hot since Christmas,” Matthias said. “It is going to be a battle. There are some things that we just have to continue focusing on. The little things that we can improve, that is going to be our focus this week.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0