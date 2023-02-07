Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar knocked off Rockford 73-54 at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Rockford and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off on February 8, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 30, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Cresco Crestwood . For a full recap, click here. Rockford took on Riceville on February 2 at Riceville High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.