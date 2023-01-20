Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dodges a bullet in win over Greene North Butler 43-41

A tight-knit tilt turned in Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's direction just enough to squeeze past Greene North Butler 43-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Greene North Butler and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 46-34 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Greene North Butler faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Sheffield West Fork on January 14 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap.
