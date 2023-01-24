Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar collects skin-tight win against Nashua-Plainfield 46-41

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar finally found a way to top Nashua-Plainfield 46-41 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 47-44 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 17 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
