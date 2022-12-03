Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar barely beats Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56-52

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar chalked up in tripping Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56-52 on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.