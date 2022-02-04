Ruh-Roh, Sheffield West Fork shuts down Nashua-Plainfield 77-40

Sheffield West Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Nashua-Plainfield 77-40 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Sheffield West Fork's shooting jumped on top to a 42-10 lead over Nashua-Plainfield at halftime.
In recent action on January 28, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 21 at Manly Central Springs High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
