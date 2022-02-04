Ruh-Roh, Osage shuts down Northwood-Kensett 79-41

Osage's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Northwood-Kensett 79-41 at Northwood-Kensett High on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Rockford and Osage took on Greene North Butler on January 25 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
