Ruh-Roh, Dyersville Beckman shuts down Vinton-Shellsburg 65-24

Dyersville Beckman showered the scoreboard with points to drown Vinton-Shellsburg 65-24 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 7.

Recently on December 2 , Vinton-Shellsburg squared up on La Porte City Union in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Dyersville Beckman thundered in front of Vinton-Shellsburg 23-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Trailblazers' offense jumped on top to a 35-14 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

