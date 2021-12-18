 Skip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Davenport North shuts down Geneseo 69-33

Davenport North offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Geneseo with an all-around effort during this 69-33 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 18.

The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over the Maple Leafs after the first quarter.

Davenport North registered a 44-16 advantage at intermission over Geneseo.

The third quarter gave the Wildcats a 59-20 lead over the Maple Leafs.

