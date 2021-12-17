Ruh-Roh, Collins-Maxwell shuts down Garwin GMG 70-50

Impressive was a ready adjective for Collins-Maxwell's 70-50 throttling of Garwin GMG on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 11, Collins-Maxwell faced off against Clarksville and Garwin GMG took on Des Moines Grand View Christian on December 10 at Garwin GMG High School. For a full recap, click here.
Collins-Maxwell's offense darted to a 29-25 lead over Garwin GMG at halftime.
