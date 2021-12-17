Ruh-Roh, Central City shuts down Arlington Starmont 57-25

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Central City broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 57-25 explosion on Arlington Starmont in Iowa boys basketball action on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Central City faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Arlington Starmont took on Lisbon on December 7 at Arlington Starmont High School. For more, click here.
