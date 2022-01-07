Ruh-Roh, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy shuts down Dubuque Senior 85-52

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dubuque Senior 85-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made the first move by forging a 24-9 margin over Dubuque Senior after the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy kept a 29-17 half margin at Dubuque Senior's expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's reign showed as it carried a 64-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

