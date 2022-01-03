 Skip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Aplington-Parkersburg shuts down Jesup 99-60

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Aplington-Parkersburg turned out the lights on Jesup 99-60 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 3.

The Falcons jumped in front of the J-Hawks 27-16 to begin the second quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg's shooting roared to a 50-28 lead over Jesup at the intermission.

Aplington-Parkersburg's force showed as it carried a 75-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

