Ruh-Roh, Aplington-Parkersburg shuts down Jesup 99-60

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Aplington-Parkersburg turned out the lights on Jesup 99-60 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 3.
Recently on December 21 , Aplington-Parkersburg squared up on Eldora South Hardin in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Falcons jumped in front of the J-Hawks 27-16 to begin the second quarter.
Aplington-Parkersburg's shooting roared to a 50-28 lead over Jesup at the intermission.
Aplington-Parkersburg's force showed as it carried a 75-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.