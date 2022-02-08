Rockford takes a toll on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 43-31

Rockford put together a victorious gameplan to stop Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 43-31 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 8.
In recent action on January 28, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Rockford took on Riceville on February 3 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.