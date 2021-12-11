Rockford pours it on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran 66-31

Rockford dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 66-31 victory over Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran in Iowa boys basketball action on December 11.
In recent action on November 30, Rockford faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on December 6 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.